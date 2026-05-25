Eastern Shore 9-1-1 Center experiencing issues with some non-emergency phone lines; emergency services unaffected

May 24, 2026
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Daily News Headlines
eastern shore 911 center

The Eastern Shore of Virginia 9-1-1 Commission is reporting intermittent issues with some of its administrative non-emergency telephone lines, according to a press release issued Sunday afternoon.

Officials said the problems are affecting certain non-emergency lines at the Eastern Shore of Virginia 9-1-1 Center, but emphasized that emergency 9-1-1 services remain fully operational.

Residents who are unable to reach the center through regular administrative numbers are being asked to use alternate contact numbers at 757-789-0907 or 757-387-9508 until the issue is resolved.

The notice was issued at approximately 2:45 p.m. Sunday by 9-1-1 Director Jeffrey Flournoy.

Broadwater Academy

No additional information was immediately available regarding the cause of the telephone issues or when full service to the administrative lines is expected to be restored.

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May 24, 2026, 8:49 pm
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