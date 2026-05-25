Eastern Shore 9-1-1 Center experiencing issues with some non-emergency phone lines; emergency services unaffected

The Eastern Shore of Virginia 9-1-1 Commission is reporting intermittent issues with some of its administrative non-emergency telephone lines, according to a press release issued Sunday afternoon.

Officials said the problems are affecting certain non-emergency lines at the Eastern Shore of Virginia 9-1-1 Center, but emphasized that emergency 9-1-1 services remain fully operational.

Residents who are unable to reach the center through regular administrative numbers are being asked to use alternate contact numbers at 757-789-0907 or 757-387-9508 until the issue is resolved.

The notice was issued at approximately 2:45 p.m. Sunday by 9-1-1 Director Jeffrey Flournoy.

No additional information was immediately available regarding the cause of the telephone issues or when full service to the administrative lines is expected to be restored.