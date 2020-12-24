The Accomack and Northampton County 4H clubs held a Gingerbread House and Christmas Cookie Decorating Contest. The winners can be seen below. Enjoy!

Jakhandi Tull – 9-12 Gingerbread House Winner

Dylan B. – 13+ Gingerbread House Winner

  • Daniel Hess
  • Daniel Hess
Hayden Morgan

5-8 Best Gingerbread House Design (Tied)

  • Finnley Giorgilli
  • Kaden Dix
Eastern Shore Firefighters