The Accomack and Northampton County 4H clubs held a Gingerbread House and Christmas Cookie Decorating Contest. The winners can be seen below. Enjoy!

Jakhandi Tull – 9-12 Gingerbread House Winner









Dylan B. – 13+ Gingerbread House Winner

Daniel Hess – 9-12 Cookie Decoration Winner

Hayden Morgan – 5-8 Best Cookie Decorating Design

5-8 Best Gingerbread House Design (Tied)