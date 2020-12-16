The Eastern Shore added in all COVID-19 metrics on Wednesday. Accomack County reported nine additional COVID-19 test positives, one additional hospitalization and one additional death. Northampton County also reported an additional hospitalization. The Eastern Shore processed 74 tests for a test positive rate of 12.1%.

Virginia reported 2,854 additional COVID-19 test positives with 1,077 additional probable cases.

The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reports current confirmed COVID-19 hospitalizations increased by 11 to 1,990.

32 additional deaths were reported statewide with six additional probable deaths.

The Virginia Department of Health processed 25,270 tests for a test positive rate of 11.2%.

