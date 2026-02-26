Earmarks coming to Eastern Shore

Pictured: Onancock, courtesy of At Altitude Gallery.

U.S. Senator Tim Kaine announced Wednesday that significant federal investments secured for the Fiscal Year 2026 government funding legislation will support expanded food access across Southeastern Virginia and key infrastructure improvements in the Town of Onancock.

Among the projects Kaine helped secure with fellow Virginia Senator Mark R. Warner is a $1.5 million appropriation for the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore to construct a new facility aimed at expanding regional food distribution and closing persistent gaps in food access.

The funding is part of a broader package of congressionally directed spending included in the FY 2026 appropriations bill, which directs federal dollars to community-driven priorities across Hampton Roads and the Eastern Shore. The foodbank dollars will support the construction of a new hub capable of increasing storage and distribution capacity, allowing partners across the region to serve more families in need more efficiently.

“We recognize the urgent need to address food insecurity throughout Virginia,” Kaine said in announcing the funding. “This investment will help ensure that families in Southeastern Virginia and on the Eastern Shore have reliable access to nutritious food close to home.”

The Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore serves as a lifeline for tens of thousands of residents by partnering with local pantries, shelters, and community groups to distribute food and support food security initiatives across the two-region service area. A new facility is expected to expand perishable food storage and better position the organization to meet growing demand.

In addition to the food security investment, Kaine also highlighted federal support for essential infrastructure on the Eastern Shore. A $750,000 appropriation will go to the Hampton Roads Sanitation District to improve three wastewater pump stations in Onancock, enhancing system reliability and supporting long-term public health and environmental resilience.

Town officials have underscored the importance of modernizing wastewater infrastructure in low-lying coastal communities, where aging systems and environmental pressures can strain services and increase costs for residents.

Kaine said these targeted investments reflect a commitment to bolstering rural and underserved communities by addressing basic needs and strengthening critical infrastructure.

The FY 2026 appropriations package overall includes millions in federal support for housing, transportation, health care, and safety projects throughout Virginia — with communities on the Eastern Shore among the beneficiaries.

Local officials and advocates say the infusion of federal dollars for both food access and infrastructure will have long-lasting impacts at a time when food insecurity and aging infrastructure remain pressing challenges across rural Southeastern Virginia.