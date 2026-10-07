Early voting underway in both counties and the 2nd Congressional District

October 7, 2026
 |
Daily News Headlines
every vote counts

Early voting is underway in Accomack and Northampton counties and throughout Virginia’s Second Congressional District.

As of Tuesday morning, Accomack County reported 1,719 votes cast at the registrar’s office and 459 mail-in ballots received. Northampton County reported 819 early votes cast and 294 mail-in ballots received.

Across the Second Congressional District, reported figures included 22,707 in-person votes and 14,478 mail-in ballots.

Regular weekday early-voting hours are 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Accomack County and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Northampton County. Accomack’s office will be closed Monday, October 12.

Both counties will offer Sunday voting on October 18 and October 25. Hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Accomack and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Northampton.

Saturday voting will be available October 24 and October 31, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Accomack and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Northampton.

Saturday, October 31, is the last day to vote early in person. There will be no in-person early voting Sunday, November 1, or Monday, November 2.

On Election Day, Tuesday, November 3, polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Voters must cast their ballots at their assigned polling places.

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