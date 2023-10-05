Early voting totals in both counties

Early voting is off and running in both Accomack and Northampton Counties.

According to the Virginia Public Access Project, compared to the 2021 total vote in Accomack County, which totaled 4,623 votes cast, 785 votes have been cast in the first week of early voting. Compared to 2021,16% of that year’s total vote has been cast in 2023.

In Northampton, 261 early votes have been cast in the first week of early voting. That comes up to 11% of the 2,253 votes cast in the 2021 election.

The Shore-wide total comes up to 1,046, or 15%, of the votes cast so far, compared to a total of 6,876 total votes cast in the 2021 election.

The totals are for the votes cast as of 5 p.m. Monday, October 2.