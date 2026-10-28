Early voting strong on Eastern Shore and statewide

Early voting is running at a strong pace on Virginia’s Eastern Shore, with local election registrars reporting higher participation percentages than in both the 2024 presidential election and the 2022 midterm elections.

As of October 26th, 5,016 ballots had been cast through early and absentee voting in Accomack County.

In Northampton County, the total stood at 2,600 early and absentee votes.

Accomack County Registrar Angel Shrieves and Northampton County Registrar Terry Flynn both report that early voting percentages are running ahead of the previous presidential election in 2024, as well as the 2022 midterms.

Statewide, Virginia had recorded more than one-million, one-hundred-twelve-thousand early and absentee votes as of October 26th. That’s approximately 63 percent more than the early and absentee voting total at the comparable point in the 2022 midterm election cycle.

Voters will head to the polls on Tuesday, November third, for the 2026 general election. Voters can vote early at both county registrars offices untill Saturday at 5 p.m.