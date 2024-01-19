Early voting for Virginia Republican and Democratic primary starts today

January 19, 2024
 |
Daily News Headlines
every vote counts

It seems that we just wrapped up the last election but early voting starts today for the Virginia Republican and Democratic  Primary scheduled for March 5.  You can vote early at the voter registrar’s offices in Accomac and Eastville during regular business hours.

Democrats have no choice. The only candidate on the ballot is President Joe Biden.

At this time there will be three Republicans on the ballot.  Former President Donald Trump, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and former South Carolina Governor  Nikki Haley are the choices at this time.  But with other primaries including New Hampshire and South Carolina scheduled before the Virginia primary, all of the candidates may not make it.

If you choose to vote early and the candidate you vote for withdraws before election day in Virginia, you will not be able to vote again or transfer your vote to another candidate.

Listen Live!

WESR 103.3FM PLAY BUTTON
COASTAL COUNTRY PLAY BUTTON

Local Weather

January 19, 2024, 5:33 am
Overcast clouds
ESE
Overcast clouds
38°F
4 mph
Apparent: 35°F
Pressure: 1009 mb
Humidity: 87%
Winds: 4 mph ESE
Windgusts: 29 mph
UV-Index: 0
Sunrise: 7:15 am
Sunset: 5:11 pm
© 2024 Powered by OpenWeather
 

Visit our sponsors

FOLLOW US

OUR ADVERTISERS

Chincoteague

Member of the

esva chamber