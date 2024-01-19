Early voting for Virginia Republican and Democratic primary starts today

It seems that we just wrapped up the last election but early voting starts today for the Virginia Republican and Democratic Primary scheduled for March 5. You can vote early at the voter registrar’s offices in Accomac and Eastville during regular business hours.

Democrats have no choice. The only candidate on the ballot is President Joe Biden.

At this time there will be three Republicans on the ballot. Former President Donald Trump, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley are the choices at this time. But with other primaries including New Hampshire and South Carolina scheduled before the Virginia primary, all of the candidates may not make it.

If you choose to vote early and the candidate you vote for withdraws before election day in Virginia, you will not be able to vote again or transfer your vote to another candidate.