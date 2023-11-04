Early voting ends today

November 4, 2023
Election Vote

Today is the last day to vote early. Both Registrars offices will be open until 5 p.m. today. 

The final opportunity to cast your ballot will be Election Day, Tuesday November 7 at your regular polling place.

