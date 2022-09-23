Those who have been itching to get to the polls,  this is your big day.   Early voting begins today.   You have to travel to your local registrar’s office in order to vote early.  Both registrars offices,  Accomack at Sawmill Park in Accomac and Northampton at the voting registrars office in Eastville will be open and ready for voting his morning. You can vote early until election day November 8.