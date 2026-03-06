Early voting begins today for Special Redistricting referendum

Virginia voters will decide next month whether to allow lawmakers to redraw the state’s congressional districts ahead of the 2026 midterm elections. The proposal — now the subject of court battles — will appear on ballots statewide April 21st.

Early voting begins tomorrow at the Accomack Registrar’s Office at Sawmill Park and the Northampton Registrar’s office in Eastville and runs through April 18. Election day is Tuesday April 21 from 6 a.m. to 7 pm with all customary voting sites open.

The measure would temporarily give the Virginia General Assembly the authority to redraw U.S. House district lines before the next census cycle. Supporters say the change is needed to respond to aggressive redistricting moves in other states and to restore what they call “fairness in representation.” Opponents say this is blatant gerrymandering to give Democrats a 10-1 advantage in Congressional representation, strip rural voters of representation, effectively give northern Virginia 6 congressional seats and undo decades of work to establish a bipartisan redistricting commission.

If approved, lawmakers could adopt new congressional maps for upcoming elections. The amendment specifies that Virginia would return to its normal redistricting process after the 2030 census.

Voters will see a single question on the ballot asking whether the Constitution of Virginia should be amended to allow the General Assembly to temporarily adopt new congressional districts to restore fairness in upcoming elections, while ensuring the standard redistricting process resumes after 2030.

A “yes” vote supports giving lawmakers that temporary authority. A “no” vote would leave the current system unchanged.

The proposal has faced multiple legal challenges. Opponents argue the amendment process and timing are improper. However, the Virginia Supreme Court has allowed the election to move forward while those cases continue through the courts.

This special election could have significant implications for Virginia’s congressional delegation — and potentially the balance of power in the U.S. House.