In the week following his admission, Bald Eagle #20-0055 made some slight improvements after receiving his first round of chelation therapy and intravenous fluids. On January 31, the eagle was bright and hydrated enough to discontinue the IV fluids, though the veterinarians also noted a significant right-sided head tilt which persists.

The eagle will have another lead test on February 4, which will determine if a second round of chelation therapy is needed. The eagle is intermittently eating on his own, though some days requires hand-feeding a portion of his meal.

