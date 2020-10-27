By Linda Cicoira

An Exmore man was convicted Monday in Northampton Circuit Court of rape.

Twenty-seven-year-old Leeaudre Diontay Tazewell was found guilty of the Aug. 9, 2019, crime by Judge W. Revell Lewis III. The defendant denied the charge. He admitted to having sex with the victim, but said it was consensual. Because of the nature of the case, the victim’s name is being withheld.

Tazewell was initially accused of two charges of rape in connection with the 2019 incident. One was dismissed during at the preliminary hearing. He was convicted in Delaware of the rape of a minor, in 2007.