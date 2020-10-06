The Eastern Shore Health District added one new COVID-19 case in Tuesday’s report. The new case was from Northampton County. Accomack County added one new hospitalization. All other metrics remained unchanged.

Statewide there were 548 new test positives Tuesday and 74 probable test positives. These totals reflect a continued downward trend in the state.

The state reported 11 confirmed deaths and 1 probable death.

The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reports current COVID-19 hospitalizations increased by 11, back over the 600 mark, to 607 statewide. There are 3,796 hospital beds available statewide.

