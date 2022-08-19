RICHMOND, VA —The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) will be holding an informational meeting at the Eastern Shore Community College on August 24 from 6-8pm regarding the State’s acres of land in Accomack and Northampton counties. Conservation officer Tony Pennino appeared on WESR Thursday and explained what is transpiring.

At the meeting, the DWR will present maps and provide details regarding the properties being acquired. Citizens will have the opportunity to sign up and provide comments at the meeting and to ask questions during the meeting. Interested parties may also submit questions or comments in advance of the meeting via our online portal at www.dwr.virginia.gov/eastern-shore.

Pennino talked about the need for public input in the process.

The meeting location has changed. The meeting will be held in classrooms 147/148 on the first floor of the main academic building at the Eastern Shore Community College (see attached map), 29316 Charles M. Lankford Jr. Memorial Hwy, Melfa, VA 23410.