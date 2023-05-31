Whether its rockfish on the coast, trout in the mountains, or anything in between, it is time to experience the fun of fishing in Virginia!

Make plans to take advantage of Free Fishing Days on June 2–4, 2023! Invite a family member or friend to get out and wet a line without having to purchase a fishing license.

Whether it is casting into a local pond for a bass or trying for flounder, speckled trout or rock, this weekend gives everyone the opportunity to try fishing and perhaps get hooked themselves.

