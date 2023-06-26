This year’s first Becky Rootes Memorial Art Scholarship of $2000.00 dollars was awarded to Katie Dunkle at the Broadwater Academy graduation ceremony on June 2, 2023

Katie will be attending the School of Architecture at the University of Virginia, Charlottesville.

Becky Rootes’s family funded the creation of the scholarship and additional donations were added to honor Becky’s memory as past President of the Eastern Shore Art League.

It was Becky Rootes’ desire to provide opportunities for High School students on the E.S. of VA to continue their education in the visual arts.