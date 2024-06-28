Due to dry conditions, Cape Charles places ban on fireworks

June 28, 2024
The town of Cape Charles is issuing a ban on fireworks for the 4th of July holiday.

According to a press release, due to the extremely dry situation brought on by the current drought conditions, the Cape Charles fire official has ordered all fireworks (except professionally managed displays) are prohibited within the town limits from June 28 until July 9, 2024.  A violation of this order may be deemed a Class 1 misdemeanor.

The town is taking this precautionary measure to prevent a situation that could cause or contribute to the spread of fires in the Cape Charles area.

“We understand that traditional 4th of July celebrations often includes fireworks, however as a matter of public safety, residents and visitors are asked to please refrain from such use this year,” the press release read.

