Due to contractor error, Cape Charles’ Peach Street ripped up

After months of construction on Peach Street in Cape Charles, the project encountered a set back, requiring the removal of ashplalt.

According to Bob Panek, two issues are requiring additional work on Peach Street. The first was the parking median curbing installed by the contractor failed VDOT inspection and had to be removed.

The second issue arose when the contractor broke through the asphalt in the northeast corner of the roadway while milling the pavement to achieve the slope required for proper drainage. This was caused by insufficient depth of the existing pavement. The area will be excavated and reinforced with crushed stone before repaving.

Panek said they anticipate both issued to be fixed next week.

The town has been working on this second of road since November. Panek said they anticipate completion in mid-April.