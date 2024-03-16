Due to contractor error, Cape Charles’ Peach Street ripped up

March 16, 2024
 |
Daily News Headlines
Peach Street Cape Charles

After months of construction on Peach Street in Cape Charles, the project encountered a set back, requiring the removal of ashplalt.

According to Bob Panek, two issues are requiring additional work on Peach Street. The first was the parking median curbing installed by the contractor failed VDOT inspection and had to be removed.

The second issue arose when the contractor broke through the asphalt in the northeast corner of the roadway while milling the pavement to achieve the slope required for proper drainage.  This was caused by insufficient depth of the existing pavement.  The area will be excavated and reinforced with crushed stone before repaving.

Panek said they anticipate both issued to be fixed next week.

The town has been working on this second of road since November. Panek said they anticipate completion in mid-April.

Listen Live!

WESR 103.3FM PLAY BUTTON
COASTAL COUNTRY PLAY BUTTON

Local Weather

March 16, 2024, 5:38 am
Broken clouds
N
Broken clouds
49°F
16 mph
Apparent: 43°F
Pressure: 1012 mb
Humidity: 91%
Winds: 16 mph N
Windgusts: 29 mph
UV-Index: 0
Sunrise: 7:11 am
Sunset: 7:10 pm
© 2024 Powered by OpenWeather
 

Visit our sponsors

FOLLOW US

OUR ADVERTISERS

Hardees Philly Cheesesteak Sandwich
Chincoteague

Member of the

esva chamber