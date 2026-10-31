Drug possession could mean 15 prison years

By Linda Cicoira

A Parksley man could be sentenced to up to 15 years in prison and fined $5,000 for possession of MDMA, commonly known as Ecstasy or Molly, a synthetic stimulant with psychedelic properties.

In a plea agreement, 39-year-old Terence Antonio Smith Jr. pleaded guilty to possession of MDMA and to possession of a gun while in possession of MDMA in Accomack Circuit Court on Thursday. The prosecutor did not pursue a misdemeanor obstruction-of-justice charge because the defendant admitted to the felony charges.

The agreement called for Smith to be sentenced within the guidelines. That advice and a presentence report would be given before the Jan. 14 sentencing. The defendant was allowed to remain free on bond until that time.

Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Michael Baker said an officer clocked a red Toyota Camry at 55 mph in a 40-mph zone on Maddox Boulevard on Dec. 18. An officer pursued the car, which eventually crashed and flipped on Chincoteague Road.

Smith, who owned the vehicle, was a passenger. After he was placed in the back of a police vehicle, he was seen angling his body, retrieving something from his pocket, and then putting it in his mouth. Baker said he was trying to hide drug evidence. However, some was found outside the car and had fallen from his mouth into the cruiser. The car was flipped back over so it could be towed away. Officers discovered a 9mm Ruger under the vehicle.

In another case, 40-year-old Nasrean Megan Muslimani, of Onancock, pleaded guilty to counts of fentanyl possession on Dec. 17, 2025, and Feb. 6, 2026. She was treated as a first offender, so the court withheld judgment for a year and ordered 100 hours of community service. She will be on probation until her next hearing on Nov. 4, 2027.

Forty-four-year-old Jeremy Sherrod Miles, of Barnes Wood Road in Onancock, was expected to resolve 2025 charges of possession with the intent to distribute cocaine and heroin. However, defense lawyer Richard Phillips told the court that his client no longer wanted to participate in a plea agreement arranged in advance. Phillips was allowed to withdraw from the case. Defense lawyer John Thornbrugh previously represented Miles.

Usually, a defendant “only gets two bites of the attorney apple,” said Judge Lynwood Lewis. But he gave Miles one more chance and appointed Carl Bundick.