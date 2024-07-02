Drug dealer gets year in jail in Northampton court

By Linda Cicoira

A local drug dealer was sentenced Monday in Northampton Circuit Court to a year of active time in jail for two counts of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Thirty-two-year-old Amy Duer-Wood, of Exmore, was given two five-year terms with all but the active time suspended. She will be on supervised probation for a year following her release.

Duer-Wood pleaded guilty to the charges in April. Two other similar counts were not prosecuted in a plea-bargaining agreement. The defendant was also given a 30-day suspended sentence for testing positive for meth and marijuana use while on bond.

Commonwealth’s Attorney Jack Thornton said Wood sold 3.17 grams of meth to a confidential informant for $250 on Jan. 6, 2023. Then, on April 5, 2023, the prosecutor said she sold 3.28 grams for $230. The deals were set up via text messages. Screenshots of those messages were among the evidence.