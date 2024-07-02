Drug dealer gets year in jail in Northampton court

July 2, 2024
 |
Daily News Headlines
Northampton County Courthouse

By Linda Cicoira

A local drug dealer was sentenced Monday in Northampton Circuit Court to a year of active time in jail for two counts of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Thirty-two-year-old Amy Duer-Wood, of Exmore, was given two five-year terms with all but the active time suspended. She will be on supervised probation for a year following her release.

Duer-Wood pleaded guilty to the charges in April. Two other similar counts were not prosecuted in a plea-bargaining agreement. The defendant was also given a 30-day suspended sentence for testing positive for meth and marijuana use while on bond.

     Commonwealth’s Attorney Jack Thornton said Wood sold 3.17 grams of meth to a confidential informant for $250 on Jan. 6, 2023. Then, on April 5, 2023, the prosecutor said she sold 3.28 grams for $230. The deals were set up via text messages. Screenshots of those messages were among the evidence.

Share this

Listen Live!

WESR 103.3FM PLAY BUTTON
COASTAL COUNTRY PLAY BUTTON

Local Weather

July 2, 2024, 5:47 am
Clear sky
NE
Clear sky
72°F
7 mph
Apparent: 72°F
Pressure: 1022 mb
Humidity: 74%
Winds: 7 mph NE
Windgusts: 9 mph
UV-Index: 0
Sunrise: 5:45 am
Sunset: 8:28 pm
© 2024 Powered by OpenWeather
 

Visit our sponsors

FOLLOW US

OUR ADVERTISERS

Buchanan Subaru

Chincoteague

Member of the

esva chamber