Drug and driving cases heard in Accomack Circuit Court

By Linda Cicoira

A New Church man, who was denied bond last summer after the court was told the high temperatures inside the jail were causing his heart condition to worsen, was sentenced Thursday to five years in prison with all but a year and three months suspended for distribution of Fentanyl.

Sixty-three-year-old Brian Doughty will be on supervised probation for five years for the April 2023 offense. Two other counts of drug distribution were not prosecuted.

In another case, Tremaine Rynell Reid, of Jackson Street in Parksley, was sentenced to four years in prison each for two counts of possession of cocaine on Oct. 22, 2022, with all but time served suspended. He will be on probation for three years.

Thirty-year-old Travis James Shreaves, of Hopeton Road in Bloxom, pleaded guilty to possessing fentanyl. Sentencing was set for Jan. 18, 2024. The crime occurred on March 29.

Twenty-eight-year-old Christopher Mark Kuhn, of Matthews Road in Parksley, pleaded guilty to a second or subsequent offense of driving on a suspended or revoked license, which is a felony. The incident occurred May 17. He was sentenced to two years in prison, with half of the time suspended. After release, Kuhn will be on supervised probation for two years.

The same sentence was given to Gerardo Bravo Soto, of Cardinal Acres Dr. in Nelsonia. He pleaded guilty to driving on a suspended or revoked license on May 19. Soto had two previous DUIs, including failure to report an accident with injury, according to court records.