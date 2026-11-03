Drought worsens across in lower Northampton, forecasters hope winter will bring needed rains

Drought conditions have worsened across portions of Accomack and Northampton counties following improvements earlier this year, according to the National Weather Service’s latest drought assessment.

The four-week U.S. Drought Monitor change map accompanying the October 29 statement shows a one-category deterioration across portions of Virginia’s Eastern Shore between September 29 and October 27. Much of Accomack County showed no change during that period.

Both counties remain under a state drought warning, a designation Virginia maintained even as summer rainfall brought relief. The Department of Environmental Quality reaffirmed the Eastern Shore’s warning in its October 23 update.

The latest assessment contrasts with the more encouraging regional picture in the Weather Service’s September 10 statement. At that time, approximately one-quarter of the Wakefield forecast area was experiencing moderate through extreme drought. By late October, that figure had increased to approximately 46 percent.

Those percentages cover the Weather Service’s broader territory across central and eastern Virginia, northeast North Carolina and Maryland’s lower Eastern Shore—not Accomack and Northampton counties alone.

September’s report described improving crop and pasture conditions across eastern Virginia and normal average streamflows in most regional river basins. The October statement instead reported continuing agricultural stress and well-below-normal rainfall across much of south-central and southeast Virginia and northeast North Carolina.

The change follows an uneven recovery documented in ShoreDailyNews.com’s coverage over the past six months.

By late June, much of Accomack County was classified in extreme drought, while northern Accomack and most of Northampton County were in severe drought. Widespread July rainfall subsequently helped improve nearly all of the Shore to “abnormally dry” by early August, although groundwater deficits remained a concern.

Relief varied considerably by location. During August thunderstorms, Accomac recorded 4.5 inches of rain and areas around Onancock received as much as 4.7 inches, compared with 1.7 inches in Exmore and just 0.15 inches in Eastville.

The October 29 statement offered limited immediate relief, forecasting average rainfall of less than half an inch across the coverage area during the seven-day period ending November 5.

The longer-range outlook favors wetter conditions, with a 40 to 50 percent chance of above-normal precipitation during November and a 40 to 60 percent chance through January 31, 2027. Above-normal temperatures are also favored.

In September, forecasters said drought could improve or end by late November. The latest outlook extends the recovery window through late January, while again emphasizing that improvement depends on sufficient rainfall.

State officials continue encouraging water conservation. The Weather Service plans its next drought statement for November 19, or sooner if conditions change significantly.