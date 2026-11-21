Drought continues to affect Accomack and Northampton counties after an uneven summer recovery, with the National Weather Service’s November 19 assessment showing sharp differences in recent rainfall along Virginia’s Eastern Shore.

The accompanying maps show moderate drought affecting portions of the Shore. For the 30 days ending November 18, mapped rainfall observations ranged from less than an inch in northern areas to about four inches near the peninsula’s southern end.

Those observations ranged from roughly one-quarter of normal rainfall to slightly above normal. They represent individual locations, rather than countywide averages, but illustrate how much more rain some southern areas received than locations farther north.

By late June, much of Accomack County was experiencing extreme drought, while northern Accomack and most of Northampton were in severe drought. Widespread July rain helped improve nearly all of Virginia’s Eastern Shore to the less severe “abnormally dry” classification by early August, although groundwater deficits remained a concern.

Even then, relief was uneven. During August thunderstorms, Accomac recorded 4.5 inches and areas around Onancock received as much as 4.7 inches, compared with 1.7 inches in Exmore and just 0.15 inches in Eastville.

By late October, portions of the Shore had deteriorated by one drought category, while much of Accomack showed no change. Both counties remained under a state drought warning, which the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality reaffirmed October 23 despite earlier rainfall improvements.

The November statement shows a broader regional setback. Approximately 89% of the Weather Service’s Wakefield coverage area was experiencing moderate, severe or extreme drought, compared with approximately 46% in late October and about one-quarter in September.

Those percentages cover central and eastern Virginia, northeastern North Carolina and Maryland’s lower Eastern Shore. They are not percentages of Accomack and Northampton counties, and the regional deterioration does not mean every part of the Shore worsened equally.

The Weather Service reported continued stress on crops and pastures across its coverage area. The driest recent conditions were concentrated in the Virginia Piedmont, south-central Virginia, portions of northeastern North Carolina and Maryland’s lower Eastern Shore.

The November 19 outlook called for regional rainfall averaging approximately one-quarter inch to one inch during the seven days ending November 26. Amounts at individual locations could differ.

Forecasters continue to favor a wetter winter, with a 40% to 60% chance of above-normal precipitation through January 31, 2027. Above-normal temperatures are also favored.

The recovery timeline has lengthened since September, when forecasters said drought could improve or end by late November. The November assessment continues to identify late January as a potential recovery window, consistent with the October outlook.

That improvement remains conditional: near-normal or above-normal rainfall must materialize over the coming weeks.

State officials continue encouraging water conservation. The Weather Service plans its next drought statement for December 10, or sooner if conditions change significantly.