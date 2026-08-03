Drought Monitor Shows Good News for Eastern Shore

The latest U.S. Drought Monitor is bringing more encouraging news for the Eastern Shore, where widespread July rainfall has significantly improved drought conditions in Accomack and Northampton counties.

According to the newest update, nearly all of the Eastern Shore is now classified as “Abnormally Dry,” while areas previously listed in Moderate Drought have largely disappeared.

The improvement follows a wet July that boosted soil moisture and brought relief to crops and vegetation across the region. A rainfall map covering the two-week period ending July 29 shows substantial precipitation across much of Virginia, including the Eastern Shore, helping chip away at the dryness that had persisted earlier this year.

Drought officials said conditions have continued to improve across much of the area because of the rainfall received during the past two weeks.

The report notes that nearly 50% of the broader region is no longer in any drought designation, while the rest remains generally in moderate to locally severe or extreme drought.

For the Eastern Shore, the recent rains have been especially beneficial for agriculture, reducing short-term stress on crops and improving near-surface moisture conditions.

However, experts caution that the drought’s effects have not been fully erased.

While the recent rainfall has improved topsoil conditions, groundwater levels remain below normal, meaning additional rainfall will be needed to fully recover from this year’s drought.

That is especially important on the Eastern Shore, where groundwater is the primary source for drinking water, farming and other uses.

In short, the latest Drought Monitor shows meaningful progress for Accomack and Northampton counties, but not a complete recovery. More steady rainfall in the coming weeks would be needed to restore groundwater supplies and fully end the drought’s lingering impacts.