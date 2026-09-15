Drought conditions improving for Shore

Drought conditions are showing signs of improvement across Virginia’s Eastern Shore, according to the latest update from the National Weather Service in Wakefield.

The September 10 Drought Information Statement indicates that conditions have improved across portions of eastern Virginia following recent rainfall, with crop and pasture conditions also showing improvement in recent weeks.

For Accomack and Northampton counties, streamflow conditions across most of eastern Virginia are now running in the normal range based on 28-day averages. That marks an improvement from the more serious drought conditions seen across the region earlier this year.

Despite the improvement, Virginia continues a drought warning for much of central and eastern portions of the state, and forecasters say continued rainfall will be important in determining how quickly remaining drought conditions ease.

The National Weather Service was forecasting between one-quarter inch and one-and-a-half inches of rain across central and eastern Virginia during the seven-day period covered by the report.

Looking ahead, above-normal temperatures are favored through the end of September. Forecasters also say there is a 33 to 40 percent chance of below-normal rainfall across southeastern Virginia through the remainder of the month.

The longer-range outlook is somewhat more encouraging. The National Weather Service says drought conditions are likely to continue improving through the end of November and could end in some areas, provided the region receives near- to above-normal rainfall during the fall.

The next drought information statement from the National Weather Service in Wakefield is scheduled for October 8, unless conditions change significantly before then.