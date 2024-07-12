Drought Busting Rains Boost Crops and Cause Burn Ban to be Lifted

Rains spawned by a stationary front that has hovered around the area since Wednesday night has so far resulted in over two inches of rain at the time of this writing with more expected Friday night and Saturday. The rains prompted the Virginia Department of Forrestry and Accomack County to cancel the outdoor burning plan that has been in place for three weeks.

The rains invigorated crops that had struggled to mature in the dry conditions that have plagued the area since mid May. The rain measured over two inches in the Cashville area late Friday afternoon with the possibility of two or more inches expected with waves of rain expected Friday night and Saturday.

However the end of the rain Sunday and into next week will also give way to several days with heat indices in the 100+ range.