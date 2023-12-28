Driver who plunged off embankment at Silver Beach still missing

According to Sheriff David Doughty, on December 23, 2023 at approximately 5:30pm the Northampton County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of Kellam Drive in Silver Beach to assist with a vehicle that had driven over an embankment. Through the investigation, it was established that the driver of the vehicle left the embankment and entered the water. He was last seen in the area of Kellam Drive swimming in the Chesapeake Bay. Search efforts began Saturday evening into the early morning hours of Sunday. The efforts resumed on Sunday and have continued through Tuesday. Despite extensive aerial searches, ground searches and searches below and above the water, the man has not been located.

The driver a resident of Washington DC, is described as a 53-year-old white male, approximately 5’8”, 150 lbs, with dark hair and facial hair. Anyone with possible sightings or information that could aid law enforcement in locating the missing man is asked to contact Northampton County Sheriff’s Office at 757-678-0458.

Northampton County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Virginia State Police, Exmore Community Volunteer Fire Company, Northampton County EMS, U.S. Coast Guard, Virginia Marine Resource Commission, Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries, Chesapeake Fire Department, and Cape Charles Police Department.