By Linda Cicoira

Several residents were accused of felony DUI in indictments handed down by a Northampton Grand Jury Monday.

Thirty-three-year-old Garrett E. Waters, of Bayside Road in Exmore, was indicted on a third offense of DUI within 10 years and failure to maintain clearly marked lanes in connection with Feb. 24 offenses.

Fifty-nine-year-old Barry Kevin Simpson, of Bobtown Road in Melfa, was indicted on a third offense of Driving While Intoxicated in 10 years on June 30. Simpson’s blood alcohol concentration was greater than .20 grams per 210 liters of breath, according to the court record. The legal limit is .08.

Thirty-year-old Shanikqua M. Giddens, of Occohannock Neck Road in Exmore, was indicted on a count of driving on a suspended license on Jan. 25, after getting a DUI and having an alcohol level of .02 or more when committing two or more offenses within a decade.

Thirty-seven-year-old Sean Lee White, of Cedar Street in Pocomoke, Md., was indicted on a third DWI in 10 years on July 14. The record showed he tested at .10 grams per 210 liters of breath.

Thirty-seven-year-old Alexandria Colburn Settle, of Wayne Court in Exmore, was indicted on a count of abuse and neglect of a child under the age of 18 on June 2. The charge stemmed from alleged drinking and driving.

