Dr. Macy Rupprecht joins the staff of Eastern Shore Rural Health System, Inc.’s Chincoteague Island Community Health Center full time beginning June 1. Dr. Rupprecht has been a dynamic member of Eastern Shore Rural Health’s Onley center team. The Chincoteague center is located at 4049 Main Street, Chincoteague Island, VA 23336.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, all Eastern Shore Rural Health centers close at 5 p.m. – for help when Rural Health is closed patients should call their center to be connected to the provider on call. Chincoteague center Saturday summer hours (8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. between Memorial Day and Labor Day) will be offered at a later date due to COVID-19. Saturday telemedicine appointments are available by phone or video by calling Eastern Shore Rural Health’s Onley center at 757-787-7374. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Rural Health is waiving all copays for telemedicine and teledentistry appointments. After the COVID-19 pandemic the Chincoteague Island Community Health Center will offer expanded hours and be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Other health care providers at Chincoteague Island Community Health Center are:

Mary Clark, NP

Bob Coniglio, PA

Tom Hollandsworth, MD

John Moore, MD

Lindsey Plato-Johnson, NP

For more information about the Chincoteague center call 757-336-3703. Go to esrh.org for information about Eastern Shore Rural Health programs and providers. A patient portal is available, see the website for more information. Rural Health accepts insurances and a sliding fee discount is available to the uninsured and underinsured.

