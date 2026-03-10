Dr. Richard Snyder addresses ES Christian Businessmen’s Association

March 10, 2026
Image

Dr. Richard Snyder, left, director and professor emeritus at the Virginia Institute of Marine Science, Wachapreague Lab, was the guest speaker at the Eastern Shore Christian Businessmen’s Association meeting held Feb. 25 at the Eastern Shore Yacht & Country Club.

Dr. Snyder talked about the development of aquaculture under a predecessor, Michael Castagna, which has been a huge economic boost to the Eastern Shore, and more recently, the emergence of bay scallops through VIMS research and major renovations to the Wachapreague facility that has helped it to become a leading research station in the nation.

Dr. Snyder also talked about how growing up on a farm and his Christian faith has played a role in his life.

At right is Rhudy Naylor, president of the ESCBA, which meets mostly to promote Christian principles and ethical decisions in all business dealings. For more information on the ESCBA, contact Naylor at [email protected].

