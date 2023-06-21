Accomack County School Superintendent Chris Holland will serve his last day on the job on June 30.

According to a release by the Accomack County School Board, “The Accomack County Public School Board is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Rhonda Hall as the new Superintendent of Schools to succeed Mr. W. Chris Holland, who is retiring effective June 30, 2023.

Dr. Hall has served in a variety of roles in the Accomack County Public Schools over the past 34 years to include second grade teacher, assistant principal, principal, assistant superintendent for Human Resources and Administration, Director of School Improvement and Federal Programs, and currently the Assistant Superintendent for Curriculum and Instruction. Dr. Hall also served as Interim Superintendent from April to July in 2014.

Dr. Hall received her Bachelor of Science Degree in Communication Disorders from Hampton Institute/University, a Master’s Degree in Education from Salisbury University, and a Doctorate of Philosophy Degree in Organizational Leadership from the University of Maryland Eastern Shore. Dr. Hall is a graduate of the National Superintendents Academy and attended the Virginia Aspiring Superintendents Academy.

Chair of the Accomack County Public School Board, Dr. Ronnie Holden states, “The School Board is confident that Dr. Hall will continue to provide leadership to enhance and build our school division. We are excited to work with her as we continue to provide the best education possible for every student in a positive and safe learning environment.”

Dr. Hall is a native of the Eastern Shore, graduating from Atlantic/Arcadia High School. She resides in Greenbush, Virginia and has two sons and two grandsons.

We want to thank Mr. Chris Holland for his service to the ACPS community and wish him the best in his retirement.