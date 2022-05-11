The 51st Annual Commencement is tonight

Dr. Johnson

Your Eastern Shore Community College is excited to announce that Dr. Lisa C. Johnson will be presenting the Commencement Address at the Spring 2022 Graduation on campus Wednesday, May 11, at 6:00P.M.

Dr. Johnson is the Deputy for Diversity & Inclusion at Goddard Space Flight Center. She also manages the Center’s Alternative Dispute Resolution Program. She earned the Doctor of Philosophy in Organizational Leadership, a Masters of Education in Guidance and Counseling, and a Bachelors of Arts in Communication Arts.

Dr. Johnson is a trained Diversity Dialog Facilitator and has taught part-time for Eastern Shore Community College and the University of Maryland Eastern Shore.

Since 2013 Dr. Johnson has served as Pastor of Tabernacle Baptist Church in Horntown, VA. She is co-founder of Time and Season Ministries, past president of the Eastern Shore Conference of Baptist Clergy, Commissioner for Social Justice with the Eastern Shore Virginia & Maryland Baptist Association, and a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated.

On the Accomack County School Board, Dr. Johnson represents District 3.

Spring Commencement at Eastern Shore Community College will be at 6:00P.M. on Wednesday, May 11, on campus at 29316 Lankford Highway in Melfa. This is a ticketed event, but will be broadcast live on WESR-FM 103.3, streamed at elasticplayer.xyz/wesr/, and also on Facebook Live @shoredailynews.