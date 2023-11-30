Doughty named new Northampton Extension Agent

Hélène Doughty has been named the new Agriculture and Natural Resources agent for Northampton County.

Doughty previously worked as a research specialist in entomology at the Virginia Tech Eastern Shore and Hampton Roads ARECs for close to 18 years, working on numerous field, laboratory, greenhouse, nursery and on-farm research trials throughout the area. She began in the agricultural field 30 years ago as a field and laboratory intern at the ESAREC for 5 years, followed by 7 years working for agribusiness retailers in Northampton County.

Doughty has an undergraduate in Secondary Education from Salisbury University and a Masters of Science from Virginia Tech in Agriculture and Life Sciences. She has held the position of Research Specialist Sr. in entomology with the ESAREC for close to 18 years, working on research and extension programs in vegetable, agronomic, nursery and horticultural crops.

She is also actively involved in her Northampton County community, currently serving or having served on the Eastern Shore Ag Fair committee, the Northampton County Education Foundation board, the Northampton County Public Schools board as district 2 representative, and the Northampton County Historical Society. She also volunteers with her local volunteer fire company, providing support with events and social media needs. She loves gardening, photography and graphic design, and spending time with family and friends.

Doughty said she is looking forward to identifying community needs and providing support, resources and building extension programs to benefit Northampton County agricultural and natural resources partners, stakeholders and the community at large. Stop by the Northampton County Extension Office at any time to meet your new extension agent. Hélène can be reached at [email protected] or (757)999-0780.