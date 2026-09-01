Dos Santos Food Pantry honored with Food Lion Feeds’ Food King Feeding Partner Award

Dos Santos Food Pantry & Thrift Store has been named the 2026 recipient of Food Lion Feeds’ Food King Feeding Partner Award. The national honor recognizes Dos Santos’s outstanding commitment to fighting hunger through an innovative, community-led approach.

Dos Santos’s all-volunteer-run operation serves residents of the Eastern Shore, with a particular focus on agricultural workers and immigrant communities, and helps ensure that nutritious food is accessible to those who need it most. The organization is currently feeding between 800 and 1,000 families each month at its Onley location and mobile food pantry sites. In 2025, Dos Santos’s volunteers distributed more than 225,000 pounds of food in service of their mission of fighting hunger on the Shore.

In recognition of Dos Santos’s impact, Food Lion has pledged to provide 10,000 meals to support the pantry’s ongoing work feeding local families and individuals facing food insecurity.

“This recognition is a testament to the compassion and commitment of our volunteers, donors, community partners, and supporters,” said Betty Mariner, Executive Director of Dos Santos Food Pantry & Thrift Store. “We are honored by this award and deeply grateful for Food Lion’s pledge of 10,000 meals, which will help us continue serving our neighbors across the Shore with dignity and care.”

Through its thrift store operations, Dos Santos has built a strong community of support. Thrift store proceeds pay for much of the food the organization distributes.

“Every meal provided helps to provide relief and represents hope to neighbors in our community,” said Board President Linda Rogers. “This support from Food Lion strengthens our ability to reach more people and continue the work that matters so deeply to us.”

The Food King Feeding Partner Award is part of Food Lion Feeds’ FEEDYS Awards, which celebrate hunger-relief partners making a meaningful difference in their communities.

Community members can support Dos Santos by donating, volunteering, or shopping at the thrift store at 25377 Lankford Highway in Onley. More information is available at dossantosfoodpantry.org.