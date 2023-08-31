Don’t keep on dreamin’… get your Chamber Fest tickets TODAY

A limited number of tickets to the 2023 ESVA Chamberfest remain.

Chamber Fest is a festival style lawn concert event featuring live music from Jefferson Starship, Sawyer Brown, Lana Scott, & Irie Tree Band. Also available for your enjoyment are food & beverage trucks, complimentary hand cut french-fries, and water.

The ESVA Chamber prides itself on connecting the businesses and communities on the Eastern Shore of Virginia and what better way than through this great event! Chamber Fest is the Eastern Shore of Virginia’s premier tailgating and networking event! The friendly atmosphere makes Chamber Fest the perfect networking opportunity. This event is for adults ages 21 and over.

Tickets are available on our website www.esvachamber.org/esvachamberfest or at our office located at 19056 Parkway, Melfa, VA 23410. Questions may be directed to [email protected] or by calling 757-787-2460.