Discussion project to highlight Bayside African American Community

A new community initiative is working to preserve the history and stories of a longtime Eastern Shore neighborhood.

The “It’s My History” project is inviting residents to help document the heritage of the Bayside African American community near Onancock. The effort focuses on capturing firsthand accounts from small towns and rural communities to ensure local history is recorded and shared for future generations.

Bayside has deep roots tied to family, faith, and the land, with a history shaped by farming, seafood harvesting, and close-knit community life. Like many African American communities established after emancipation, Bayside developed through strong kinship ties and a connection to surrounding waterways. During the 1960s and 1970s, the area was home to more than a dozen local stores and businesses, reflecting a once-thriving economic base.

The seafood industry played a major role in supporting local families, with businesses such as Eastern Shore Seafood providing jobs in crab picking, packing, and distribution. Churches, including Metropolitan United Methodist Church, have long served as central gathering places for worship, education, and community support.

As part of the project, community members are invited to take part in a group discussion on Thursday, April 30, at 5:30 p.m. at Metropolitan United Methodist Church on Bayside Road. The session will be recorded and later compiled into a written historical document.

Organizers are encouraging participants to bring photographs, family stories, documents, and other memorabilia to help paint a fuller picture of Bayside’s history. The project aims to ensure the voices and experiences of those who lived and worked in the community are preserved.

The initiative is sponsored by the Center for Community & Family Development. For more information, residents can contact Brenda Holden at 757-710-8835.