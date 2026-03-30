Discovery Center set to reopen Memorial Day Weekend

A beloved community institution is making a comeback.

The Delmarva Discovery Museum in Pocomoke City has announced it will officially reopen on Memorial Weekend—after a wave of local support helped it reach a critical fundraising milestone.

In just a few days, donors, families, and businesses rallied together to push the museum toward its emergency goal of one hundred thousand dollars. That funding—combined with memberships, admissions, and expected grants—will help keep the museum operating through 2026.

Support included nearly thirty thousand dollars in direct community contributions, along with sixty thousand dollars in matching pledges from anonymous donors.

Museum leaders say the response turned what could have been a closure into a story of resilience.

But they caution the reopening is only the beginning.

In the coming months, the museum’s board plans a full review of operations, fundraising, and leadership structure. A board retreat is already in the works, along with new efforts to expand programming and strengthen long-term sustainability.

Community involvement will play a major role. Organizers are inviting residents to share ideas, volunteer, and even apply for board or advisory council positions.

A public survey is also planned to gather input on future exhibits and events.

While the initial goal ensures reopening, officials say continued support is essential. The museum has now launched a second fundraising effort, aiming to raise at least another one hundred thousand dollars for long-term growth and improvements.

Visitors are encouraged to attend when doors reopen Memorial Weekend, become members, and help spread the word.

Museum leaders say the message is clear: this institution belongs to the community—and its future depends on continued support.

The two beloved otters Mac and Tuck will remain at the Discovery center and will resume their staring roles when it reopens.

Photo courtesy Delmarva Discovery Center