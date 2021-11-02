Boyerton, Pa. The Diplomat, which is a Pullman rail car that was part of a collection at the Parksley Railroad Museum, is now being restored at its new home at the Colebrookdale rail yard in Boyenton, Pa. The interior of the Diplomat has been fully gutted in preparation to restore the 1920s era car that is believed to have been used in presidential campaigns. It is hoped the restoration can be completed in time for the 2022 summer rail season.

The Colebrookdale line has restored several cars to reflect luxury rail travel in the early part of the 20th century. The line runs two hour excursions through the southeastern Pennsylvania countryside to a place called the “Secret Valley”. The two hour runs include two 1950s era diesel locomotives.

Boynenton is approximately a four hour drive from the Eastern Shore and one hour east of Lancaster Pa. The photos below show the current status of the Diplomat and the interior of a fully restored rail car which is part of the Colebrookdale collection.

.