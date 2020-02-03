ONANCOCK, Virginia – World Cancer Day focuses on inspiring people to make lasting, positive changes to reduce the impact of cancer in their communities. This year, on February 4th, Riverside will celebrate World Cancer day with a fundraiser to support local cancer care at the Riverside Shore Cancer Center.

Eastern Shore residents are encouraged to dine out for lunch or dinner at the Blarney Stone Pub and Mallard’s at the Wharf, both in Onancock, on February 4th and to tell their waiter that they support Riverside. Ten percent of that meal’s total check will be donated to the Riverside Foundation and earmarked to benefit local Cancer Center patients.

“We hope everyone will join us in this fun way to support Shore cancer patients,” said Bev Bowden, Director of the Riverside Shore Cancer Center.

