DeSteph legislation to help protect crime victims advances in Senate

Richmond, VA – Legislation introduced by Senator Bill DeSteph to strengthen protections for crime victims and their families advanced today out of the Senate Rehabilitation and Social Services Committee on a 13–1 vote. An amended version of SB 209 will be considered by the full Senate next week during the 2026 Session of the Virginia General Assembly.

SB 209 clarifies and strengthens the categories of serious offenses that prohibit an incarcerated individual from petitioning the Virginia Parole Board for conditional release under Virginia’s geriatric release statute. The legislation ensures that individuals convicted of particularly violent and heinous crimes are not eligible for early release based solely on age, reinforcing accountability and prioritizing public safety.

During committee proceedings, crime victims and survivors offered powerful testimony in support of the bill. They shared the profound toll that repeated parole proceedings can take on families, who are often required to revisit painful memories each time an offender becomes eligible for release consideration.

“Victims and their families should not be forced to relive their trauma year after year through repeated parole proceedings,” said Senator DeSteph. “SB 209 prioritizes public safety, upholds the integrity of sentences imposed for the most serious crimes, and recognizes the lifelong impact these offenses have on victims and their loved ones.”

Senator DeSteph expressed appreciation to members of the Senate Rehabilitation and Social Services Committee for their support and noted his intention to continue working with Senator Mike Jones to refine and strengthen the legislation as it moves forward.

SB 209 will be taken up by the full Senate next week. For additional information or media inquiries, please contact Senator DeSteph’s office at [email protected] or 804-698-7520.