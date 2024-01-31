DeSteph to Co-Chair the New Virginia Aviation and Aerospace Caucus

Richmond, VA – Senator Bill DeSteph (R-20, Virginia Beach/Eastern Shore), Co-Chair of the Virginia Aviation and Aerospace Caucus, announces the appointment of Senator Russet Perry (D-31, Loudoun/Fauquier) as caucus Senate Vice-Chair. The Aviation Caucus was reformed by Lieutenant Governor Winsome Earle-Sears for the 2024 General Assembly to highlight Virginia’s aviation and aerospace sectors and explore opportunities for growth.

“I am grateful to Lt. Governor Winsome Earle-Sears for taking the lead in reforming the Aviation Caucus and am honored to be named Senate Chair,” said Senator Bill DeSteph. “Each week we will focus on aviation and aerospace as economic drivers for Virginia. Our concentration will be on workforce and other initiatives so that legislators can learn about the issues affecting Virginia’s aviation and aerospace industries. I look forward to working with House Chair Delegate Karrie Delaney (D-9, Fairfax), Vice-Chair Senator Perry, and members of both the House and Senate to help develop policy that benefits the Commonwealth.”

“I am excited to co-chair the Virginia Aviation Caucus. I look forward to the opportunity to highlight Virginia’s many aviation and aerospace assets, to explore our opportunities for growth in this sector, and share my passion for aviation with my colleagues in the General Assembly,” said Delegate Karrie Delaney.

“I am honored to have been selected to serve as vice-chair of the Aviation Caucus,” said Senator Russet Perry. I look forward to the opportunity to lead in expanding workforce and economic development opportunities in the aviation and aerospace industries as well as ensuring our capabilities remain strong in the defense and security of our commonwealth and country.”

The Aviation and Aerospace Caucus meets weekly on Thursdays at 8 AM during the Legislative Session and will be focused on legislation that supports the aviation and aerospace industries in Virginia and ensures Virginia continues to be an industry-friendly state.