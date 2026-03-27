Despite spring rains, drought conditions persist on Shore

Drought conditions continue across Virginia’s Eastern Shore, with Accomack County remaining in a moderate drought and Northampton County seeing slight improvement following recent rainfall, according to the latest report from the National Weather Service Wakefield VA.

The March 19 drought information statement shows much of the Eastern Shore still under D1, or moderate drought, conditions. However, Northampton County experienced a one-category improvement, with portions of the county now considered abnormally dry after recent precipitation. Accomack County showed no change in classification in the latest update.

Rainfall over the past 30 days has been near to slightly above normal, which contributed to the improvement in Northampton. Even so, drought conditions remain widespread, and officials caution that the recent gains may be short-lived.

Forecasts show little immediate relief ahead, with less than a quarter inch of rain expected over the next week. Longer-range outlooks call for near-normal precipitation through the end of May, but also above-normal temperatures, which could offset rainfall and contribute to continued dryness.

The next update from the National Weather Service is expected in mid-April, unless conditions change significantly before then.