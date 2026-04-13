Despite heroic efforts, Assateague foal dies after being stuck in the mud

A well-known Chincoteague pony has died following an extensive rescue effort in the marsh, according to a post from the Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Company.

Officials said Gidget’s Beach Baby passed away April 7 after becoming stuck in deep mud and requiring a full-day rescue by members of the Chincoteague “Saltwater Cowboys.” The pony was first spotted by a cowboy during a morning boat tour, prompting an immediate response.

Rescuers were able to initially free two of the pony’s legs before additional help arrived by boat. Despite the difficult conditions, a group of nine cowboys worked together to fully free the animal, providing water, grain, and hay while attempting to help her stand.

As the rescue continued, Beach Baby’s condition worsened. Crews ultimately moved her approximately 100 yards by hand, transported her by boat to a service road, and then loaded her into a trailer for further care.

At the medical barn, she was treated for dehydration and exhaustion with IV fluids and calcium and was briefly lifted to her feet. However, despite those efforts, she was unable to recover and died early the following morning.

Officials expressed gratitude for the cowboys involved in the rescue and the donors who support the care of the Chincoteague herd. Beach Baby is survived by her offspring, including a 2023 colt and a 2018 filly that remains on the island.