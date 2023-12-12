DEQ hosting meeting on green house gas emissions at ESCC tonight

The Department of Environmental Quality will be hosting a series of 5 community meetings to “solicit ideas for measures that could rapidly reduce greenhouse gas emissions in Virginia.”

Input from these meetings will be used to develop a list of projects as part of a $4.3 billion implementation fund through the Climate Pollution Reduction Grant awarded by the EPA.

The Eastern Shore community meeting will be held at the Eastern Shore Community College Academic Building, Rooms 147/148, on Tuesday, December 12th from 6 to 8PM.

DEQ plans to submit the Priority Climate Action Plan, with potential projects, to EPA by March 1, 2024. An informal public comment period will be held in January 2024.

DEQ is looking for specific ideas to reduce emissions, including transportation, electric power, industrial energy use, waste and wastewater management, agriculture, carbon removal, weatherization programs, energy efficiency, and food waste reduction.

Additional information about the grant can be found at https://www.deq.virginia.gov/ cprg.

Comments can be submitted to [email protected], or you can fill out the survey (by January 31) at DEQ Community Input SURVEY