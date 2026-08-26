Dept. of Veterans Services has $4 million available for suicide prevention grants

August 26, 2026
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The Virginia Department of Veterans Services is making four million dollars available in grants for community-based programs aimed at preventing veteran suicide and addressing opioid addiction.

The funding is part of the department’s Suicide Prevention and Opioid Addiction Services, or S-O-S, program. This is the sixth round of grants, with individual awards of up to two-hundred-thousand dollars.

The program supports services for service members, veterans and their families, including suicide prevention, mental health and substance-use screening, clinical treatment, peer support, overdose prevention, caregiver assistance and services for homeless, rural and justice-involved veterans.

Eligible applicants include Virginia nonprofit organizations, veterans service organizations, community services boards, tribal organizations, and state and local government agencies. Certain for-profit organizations that currently administer the department’s community grant funding are also eligible for this final funding cycle.

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Applications must be submitted by September 30th at 4:59 p.m. Registration and application information is available through the Virginia Department of Veterans Services’ grants portal.

The department awarded four million dollars in S-O-S grants during the current fiscal year.

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