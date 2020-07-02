The Virginia Department of Social Services said in a news release Friday it’s accepting applications for cooling assistance during the summer months.

Households approved to get cooling assistance will get a one-time payment of $300.

One-time payments of $100 will also go to 113,000 households who received fuel or crisis help during the most recent heating season. These payments will go directly to vendors to credit the eligible household’s account, the release said.

Those eligible will get notifications in the mail this week.

While the cooling assistance program is provided yearly, the $100 payments are new, and part of the CARES Act funding program, said a spokeswoman for the department.

The cooling assistance payments are offered through the department’s Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program, which pays electric bills, security deposits for electricity, central air conditioning system or heat pump repairs, whole-house fans, ceiling or attic fans and window unit air conditioners.

To qualify, households must have a child less than 6 years of age, a person living with a disability or an adult aged 60 or older.

There’s also an income requirement.

This year, the maximum gross monthly income before taxes for a one-person household is $1,383 and $2,839 for a household of four.

The program is accepting applications until Aug. 17. Applications can be filled out online via CommonHelp, or by calling the Enterprise Customer Service Center at 1-855-635-4370, or contacting your local department of social services.

