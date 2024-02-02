Denton announces candidacy for 2nd District Congressional Seat

Now there are two candidates seeking to unseat Congresswoman Jen Kiggans in the US House of Representatives. Virginia Beach attorney Jake Denton issued a news release Wednesday announcing that he will be seeking the seat. Denton cited his work as a civil rights and constitutional law attorney stating that he practiced law with his father for 10 years before opening his own law firm in 2022.

Denton attacked Donald Trump and his followers stating that we need a leader in the 2nd District that will build our economy, restore reproductive rights and protect the rule of law. Denton called Trump supporters extremists and said, “they are threatening our Constitution and basic freedoms like the right to choose and the right to vote. Trump tried to overturn the last election and claims he is above the law. Trump talks openly about openly turning our democracy into a dictatorship.”

Denton joins Missy Cotter Smasal who announced her entry into the race in September. Smasal has been endorsed by former Governor Ralph Northam.

Democrats are focusing on the 2nd District because Kiggans defeated Democrat Elaine Luria by a narrow margin, 51 to 48% in the 2022 election. They also feel they have a chance since the district voted for Joe Biden in 2020.

Kiggans announced her re-election bid last month in Virginia Beach.

In the 2020 Presidential Election, Accomack County voted for Donald Trump by a 10 point margin. Northampton voted for Biden by an identical margin.

In the 2022 2nd District Congressional election Accomack voted for Kiggans 58% to 42% for Elaine Luria. Northampton voted for Luria 52% to 47% for Kiggans.