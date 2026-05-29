Dental Hygiene Program coming to ESCC

Eastern Shore Community College has announced plans to launch a new Dental Hygiene Associate Degree program beginning in January 2027 through a partnership with Germanna Community College and Piedmont Virginia Community College.

Under the partnership, students will take classes through a distance education classroom at the ESCC campus while receiving hands-on clinical instruction at sites operated by Eastern Shore Rural Health System, Inc.. Licensed local healthcare professionals will provide instruction, and students will also have access to a dedicated Dental Hygiene coordinator throughout the program.

College officials said the new program is designed to create additional career opportunities for local students while helping address the growing demand for oral healthcare professionals across Virginia.

“This marks a transformative moment for the Eastern Shore,” said ESCC President Dr. Daryl Minus. “Bringing high-demand oral healthcare education closer to home through an innovative partnership expands opportunities for economic mobility, strengthens our workforce, and enhances access to care across the region.”

Eastern Shore Rural Health CEO Jeannette Edwards emphasized the community impact of the program.

“Dental hygienists help keep people healthy, not just their teeth,” Edwards said. “This program will train more hygienists our community really needs, and give people on the Eastern Shore a chance at a good-paying job without having to move away.”

ESCC Vice President of Academic Affairs, Student Success and Workforce Development Dr. Ramzi Ockaili said the partnership demonstrates how rural colleges and healthcare providers can work together to create new opportunities for the region.

The application period for the program opens June 1. Students interested in applying are encouraged to begin preparing materials now through Eastern Shore Community College Admissions or by contacting ESCC Student Services at 757-789-1720.

Applicants from the Eastern Shore must submit applications to both Germanna Community College and Eastern Shore Community College. Applications to the dental hygiene program itself will be handled through the American Dental Education Association Dental Hygiene Centralized Application System.

Additional program details are available through Germanna Dental Hygiene Program.

The program remains contingent upon approval from the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges and the Commission on Dental Accreditation. CODA approval is expected in August 2026, while SACSCOC approval is anticipated later in the fall.