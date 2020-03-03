RICHMOND, Va. (AP)- Virginia lawmakers have given final approval to a measure that would make the state a full participant in the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, a multi-state carbon cap-and-trade program.

The House and Senate both held final votes late Wednesday night on two companion measures, sending them to Gov. Ralph Northam, whose administration supports joining the program as a way to reduce carbon emissions from the electric power sector.

The bills largely advanced along party lines. Supporters said joining the program will help address climate change.

Opponents say it will do little to address a global issue and will amount to a tax on ratepayers, as companies are likely to pass on the taxes to them in the form of higher electric bills.

